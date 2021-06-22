DE Brian Allen Jr. sets Iowa visit

Defensive end Brian Allen Jr. has scheduled an official visit to Iowa for this weekend. A 6-foot-4, 243-pound Chicagoland native now attending St. Thomas More in Connecticut, Allen has had interest from the Hawkeyes for a while, but things have really picked up in recent weeks.

"They have been recruiting me for a long time now," said Allen. "Then they got to see me at Lindenwood Mega Camp and that really sparked their interest in me."

"They haven’t offered me yet, but I think they will on my visit," Allen said.

Leading Iowa's recruiting effort is defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who likes what he has seen from the three-star prospect as he continues to develop his game.

"I talk to Coach Bell the most," said Allen. "They like my speed and strength coming off the edge."

This weekend's official visit will be Allen's first trip to Iowa City, which will give him a chance to learn more about the Hawkeyes and their interest.

"I look forward to seeing all the coaches and the school," Allen said.

Currently, Allen's list of scholarship offers includes Illinois, Purdue, Iowa State. Kansas, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Miami-OH, North Dakota State, Rhode Island, Illinois State, and Howard.

This past week, Allen made an official visit to Illinois and had camp stops at Ohio State and Michigan.