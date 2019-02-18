Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 10:34:49 -0600') }} football Edit

DE Joe Moore visits the Hawkeyes

P6gaiye8gvw7slxicvvx
Class of 2020 defensive end Joe Moore visited the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

Class of 2020 defensive end Joe Moore had a chance to visit Iowa City during bowl prep in December and returned this weekend for a junior day with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 245-pound St. Loui...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}