DE Joe Moore visits the Hawkeyes
Class of 2020 defensive end Joe Moore had a chance to visit Iowa City during bowl prep in December and returned this weekend for a junior day with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 245-pound St. Loui...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news