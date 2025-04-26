Connor Colby Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Iowa offensive line regained something close to its best form in 2024, paving the way for a historic season from Kaleb Johnson in the running game. One of the leading forces that paved the way for Johnson's big season was Connor Colby, a bruising offensive guard who developed into a potent road-grater. On Saturday Colby was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 249th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colby has been a fixture up front for the Hawkeyes for the past four seasons, appearing in 53 games and starting 50 of those contests. He earned All-Big Ten third-team honors in 2023 but a standout senior season saw him earn All-Big Ten first-team honors in 2024. Colby gained experience at both guard and tackle during his Iowa career, though he really flourished as a guard over his final two seasons in Iowa City.
One of the most durable and most experienced linemen available in the draft, Colby is ideally suited for zone-blocking run schemes. He's well-drilled and relishes finishing blocks to the whistle as well.
STRENGTHS
Colby, who has very good size at 6'6" and 309 lbs, is most effective as a run blocker, where his mean streak and aggressiveness can really flourish. He takes good angles, moves well in designed blocking tracks and is able to get out in space on pulls and screen plays. Colby shows good timing and has a solid first step and reacts quickly as well.
WEAKNESSES
While Colby is strong as a run blocker, he was much less consistent in pass protection. His footwork can be slow and isn't the crispest and he struggled at times with twists from pass rushers. His pad level is high at times and he was vulnerable against power moves from defenders.