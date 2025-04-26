Connor Colby Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Iowa offensive line regained something close to its best form in 2024, paving the way for a historic season from Kaleb Johnson in the running game. One of the leading forces that paved the way for Johnson's big season was Connor Colby , a bruising offensive guard who developed into a potent road-grater. On Saturday Colby was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 249th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colby has been a fixture up front for the Hawkeyes for the past four seasons, appearing in 53 games and starting 50 of those contests. He earned All-Big Ten third-team honors in 2023 but a standout senior season saw him earn All-Big Ten first-team honors in 2024. Colby gained experience at both guard and tackle during his Iowa career, though he really flourished as a guard over his final two seasons in Iowa City.

One of the most durable and most experienced linemen available in the draft, Colby is ideally suited for zone-blocking run schemes. He's well-drilled and relishes finishing blocks to the whistle as well.