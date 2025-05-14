Lucy Olsen Makes Washington Mystics Roster

The contingent of former Iowa players in the WNBA continues to grow. A month ago, Lucy Olsen was selected by the Washington Mystics with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Olsen transferred to Iowa for her senior season in 2024-25 and earned All-Big Ten honors while leading the Hawkeyes back to the NCAA Tournament. In 32 games and 32 starts at point guard for the Hawkeyes, the Collegeville, Pennsylvania native averaged 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game to lead Iowa in both statistical categories. She added 3.6 rebounds per game, as well.

Despite her strong senior season and very good overall collegiate career, there were still significant questions about whether Olsen would be able to make the Mystics roster. The discussion wasn't met as a slight on Olsen, but rather a reflection of how brutally competitive it is to make a roster in the WNBA. There are only 156 roster spots in the WNBA, with hundreds of female basketball players competing to claim those jobs.

As of today, it looks like Olsen has been able to hang onto one of those 156 roster spots.