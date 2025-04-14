Lucy Olsen Selected in the Second Round of 2025 WNBA Draft

(Photo by © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

For the second straight season, an Iowa point guard has been selected in the WNBA Draft. Last year, of course, it was Caitlin Clark going #1 overall to the Indiana Fever. This year, it was Lucy Olsen being selected by the Washington Mystics with the 23rd pick.

Olsen capped off a strong college basketball career by transferring to Iowa for her senior season in 2024-25 and earning All-Big Ten honors and helping to lead the Hawkeyes back to the NCAA Tournament. In 32 games and 32 starts at point guard for the Hawkeyes, the Collegeville, Pennsylvania native averaged 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game to lead Iowa in both statistical categories. She added 3.6 rebounds per game, as well. In addition to leading the Hawkeyes in points and assists per contest, Olsen finished as the team leader in minutes (1086), total field goals (216), total points (573), total assists (162) and was third in steals (40). Olsen also ranked second on the team in made three-pointers (54) and fourth in three-point shooting overall (36.0%). Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here. Prior to joining Iowa, Olsen was a two-time All-Big East selection at Villanova, as well as an All-Rookie team honoree in 2021-22. As a junior, Olsen averaged 23.3 ppg for the Wildcats in 2023-24, the third-highest scoring average in the nation (behind Clark and USC star JuJu Watkins).

WNBA Fit

Olsen, listed at 5'10", is a prototypical point guard who's a skilled ballhandler and distributor. She was turnover-prone at times (3.1 per game in '24-25) and will likely need to work on taking care of the ball a bit more at the WNBA level. However, given that she profiles as backup guard in the WNBA, she also won't be relied on to be a primary ball-handler in the WNBA to the same extent that she was in college, which should help reduce her turnover numbers. While she has an unusual, almost catapult-like shooting motion at times, Olsen was a highly effective scorer at the college level. After averaging 23.3 ppg as a junior at Villanova, Olsen dipped to 17.9 ppg as senior at Iowa, but that decline was mainly a function of not needing to carry as much of the scoring load. She shot 36% from beyond the arc, and 47% on 2-point attempts. Olsen has a very effective mid-range game and was very good at converting jump shots in and around the painted area. Olsen may struggle some as a one-on-one defender at the next level as she doesn't possess elite athleticism or quickness. That said, she profiles as a capable help defender in the WNBA. Her long wingspan and good anticipation help her disrupt passing lanes, which she used to snag 40 steals last season.

WNBA Draft History

Olsen is the 17th former Hawkeye to hear her name called in the WNBA Draft. 2025: Lucy Olsen (R2, 23)

2024: Caitlin Clark (R1, 1), Kate Martin (R2, 18)

2023: Monika Czinano (R3, 26)

2020: Kathleen Doyle (R2, 14)

2019: Megan Gustafson (R2, 17)

2015: Samantha Logic (R1, 10)

2011: Kachine Alexander (R3, 26)

2006: Crystal Smith (R3, 32)

2002: Lindsey Meder (R3, 38)

2001: Cara Consuegra (R4, 56)

1999: Amy Herrig (R4 38)

1998: Tangela Smith (R2, 12), Nadine Domond (R2, 19), Angela Hamblin (R3, 23)

1997: Toni Foster (R1, 8), Tia Jackson (R2, 9)