Iowa's depleted backcourt got a massive boost Wednesday with the commitment of former Villanova point guard Lucy Olsen, a rising senior who averaged 23.3 points per game for the Wildcats in 2022-23 and earned first-team All-Big East and honorable mention All-American nods for her efforts. Olsen visited Iowa's campus Tuesday, and head coach Lisa Bluder and staff made their priorities clear during the guard's visit; it didn't take long for the star guard to seal the deal and make her commitment public.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzU0 WGdDWHVBaUMvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NDEgLyA3NzE7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Olsen's 23.3 points per game in 2023-24 were a substantial step up for the guard from her sophomore season, where she averaged just 12.4 ppg as the second option next to All-American forward Maddy Siegrist, who now plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. Siegrist scored a nation-leading 29.2 ppg in 2023, besting even Caitlin Clark's 27.6 that year. With Siegrist off to the professional ranks, Olsen's increased scoring load came at the expense of her long-distance shooting, which regressed from 35.6% to 29.4%, but she's much more productive and effective inside the arc; 74% of Olsen's field goal attempts in 2023 were two-pointers, compared to just 40% for Clark's senior season. Olsen, who is (perhaps generously) listed at 5'9", may not look the part of an inside-out scorer who averaged more rebounds (4.8) than assists (3.8) last season. Some of that is again a function of her role evolving without Siegrist; like her three-point efficiency, Olsen's assists per game dipped year-over-year from the 4.4 in 2022-23. Still, as evidenced by the clip below, Olsen is not shy about attacking the interior, and she plays with a level of swag that fans and teammates will have little trouble feeding off of at Carver-Hawkeye Arena next winter. There's a lot to be said about playing with confidence, and Olsen's looks unshakeable.