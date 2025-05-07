Iowa MBB's Continued Portal Efforts: The Backcourt

Over the last two weeks, Iowa has hosted High Point guard, Kezza Giffa and Florida International point guard, Ashton Williamson for official visits along with showing interest in Duke Miles, who was recently granted release from signing with Texas A&M after entering the portal out of Oklahoma.

With spots to fill on the roster and none of the aforementioned portal recruits committed, what's the hold up?

After speaking with multiple sources, as well as hearing the latest on the portal recruiting front elsewhere, we'll share what we know from behind the scenes in Iowa's efforts to add depth to their backcourt for the coming 2025-26 season.