Iowa Adds Transfer OL George Nahas

Iowa football continues to do work in the transfer portal and on Thursday the Hawkeyes added another option to the offensive line up front. In-state offensive lineman George Nahas announced his commitment to Iowa out of the transfer portal.

The 6'4", 295-lb Nahas was an unranked prospect in the Class of 2023 who walked on at Iowa State. Nahas, who played for Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines as a prep, chose a walk-on opportunity with the Cyclones over scholarships from Army, Air Force, Fordham, and Southern Illinois.

During his time in Ames, Nahas did not record any snaps on offense or special teams.

Nahas will be a preferred walk-on at Iowa and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Though he lacks experience, he canprovide additional depth for Iowa along the offensive line, likely on the interior at offensive guard.