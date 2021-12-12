Keyron Crawford talks Iowa visit

After picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes this past week, defensive end Keyron Crawford was able to make an official visit to Iowa over the weekend. For the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Tennessee native, it was his first trip to the Hawkeye State and one that left impressed with what the University of Iowa has to offer.

"I really loved the campus and the atmosphere there," said Crawford, whose hosts were Jay Higgins and Deontae Craig. "They welcomed me with open arms and showed me a good time. We talked a lot about academics and different things."

A rising prospect that racked up 78 tackles and 14 sacks in his first season of high school football this fall, Crawford is looking for a program that will help him reach his full potential and was interested to talk to Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell about their plan.

"He said he's a development guy," Crawford said. "He's not just going to throw you out there before you're ready. He wants to make sure you're developed as a person and as a player first. Then they can get you to the next level. That's what the whole program is about is development and that's why they're recruiting me."

Overall, Crawford holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas State, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Tennessee-Martin, and Eastern Tennessee. This month, he has been able to take official visits to Iowa and Arkansas State, which are his two finalists.

"I'm down to my final two teams - Arkansas State and Iowa," said Crawford. "I'll be signing on Wednesday."

What are the main factors for the three-star prospect from Briarcrest Christian High School? Somewhere he can see himself for the long haul as he continues to develop his game.

"I want to go where I really see myself for the next four or five years," Crawford said. "I don't want to go the transfer portal. I want to stay somewhere and help the team and the mission of the program."