Deal impressed by Iowa visit

Deal received her first scholarship offer from LSU back in August of 2021 and has an offer from Iowa, but any other offers she has are being kept quiet as of now.

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team hosted another high school recruit earlier this week and HawkeyeReport was able to confirm that the visitor was class of 2025 Wing Addison Deal out of Newport Beach, CA. Deal is rated the #3 Wing and #7 overall prospect for the class per the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. Prep Girls Hoops rates her as the #1 player in California for 2025.

As a freshman at Pacifica Christian High School, Deal averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, 5.5 assists and four steals per game for a Tritons team that made it to the second round of the CIF SoCal Division II Regional Playoffs. She was named the CIF-SS Division 4A and Academy League Player of the Year, as well as a selection to the All-County First Team.

Since the conclusion of her freshman season, Addison decided to transfer to Mater Dei and competed with them during the Hope International University summer league.

We caught up with the incoming sophomore to discuss her recent Iowa visit, the rest of her recruitment, as well as her transfer to Mater Dei High School.

Q: How did your visit go? What are your thoughts on the facilities, campus and whole city?

DEAL: The trip was incredible! I have been to several schools, and I can say that the visit was exceptional. Loved the facilities, the gym was amazing, the campus was fabulous and loved its connection to the downtown. Most importantly, I loved the connection the players had. I’m not ashamed to say that I was/am a fan girl of the players and yet they made me feel at home and like I belonged.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

DEAL: The relationship is in its beginning, but it could not have started better. I had a chance to see the staff interact with the players on and off the court and amongst themselves. I look forward to building upon the relationship we started. Felt right at home with Coach Bluder and the staff.

Q: The Iowa coaching staff has been together for quite a long time. Is that something that stands out to you about the program?

DEAL: We loved the staff’s connections with each other. They really seemed like both a well-oiled machine and a family.

Q: What are some things you are looking for in a school that would make them standout compared to others?

DEAL: I am looking for a school that wants and needs the basketball game I bring to the court. Elements of play that stand out to me, (I) love to push the ball and push the tempo. Defensive pressure to put the opponent on their heels and create defense into offense. Move the ball and quickly and effectively and score a bunch.

Q: How did your AAU season go and what is next for you this summer/fall for basketball?

DEAL: AAU season went very well. Ran into many challenges (5 players out for injury or USA), but had some fantastic games and moments. We performed well across the EYBL and finished 6th out of 32. Actually, one of the best games was our win against All Iowa Attack at NIKE Nationals in Chicago.

What’s next is camps, high school and training. Mater Dei High School has a great schedule for us this year and I am beyond excited for the upcoming season.

Q: If you step back and evaluate your game right now, what would you say are your strengths and what are some things you want to improve on?

DEAL: Strengths- court vision, passing and pushing the ball, shooting deep and slicing to the basket. Improvements- working on mid-range contested jumpers and working on strength

Q: What other teams are talking to you, and do you have any visits lined up for this fall?

DEAL: I am blessed to have offers and be talking to some of the best teams from every Power 5 conference. We don’t have anything concrete right now. There are some camps that I will make, and plans depend on my high school schedule.







