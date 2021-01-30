HawkeyeReport - Hilson discusses his decision

Des Moines North running back Deavin Hilson stayed patient throughout the recruiting process and saw it pay off with a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend. After the 6-foot-0, 200-pound Hilson accepted the opportunity and committed to the Hawkeyes, we caught up with him to discuss his decision and his future at Iowa.

Q: First, what was your reaction when you received the news on the Iowa offer last night?

HILSON: When Coach Ferentz told me, I was just speechless. I was getting ready for my basketball game, so when he first told me I was just in shock. I asked him, "Are you for real?" because it was just something that you don't hear everyday. Going through the process like I have for however many months now and just hanging in there, it was definitely great to hear.

Q: Were you able to block that out and play basketball after that or how did that work?

HILSON: Honestly, it was just one of those games where everything else didn't matter because I was just so happy. When I heard the news, I didn't really have time to take it all in because as soon as I got off the phone I had to play a game, so I kind of had the jitters but I was just so happy.

Q: What all did Coach Ferentz say when he made the offer?

HILSON: It was a long talk, like 45 minutes, so we just talked about life after football and what academics mean as an athlete. He told me how he likes my commitment and passion because over the last year I've been getting it done on the field and in the classroom boosting my grades. Then, after that, he said, "I want to offer you a scholarship."

Q: Did you turn right around and accept or how did it all take place?

HILSON: Yeah. When Coach Ferentz first told me about the offer, I was quiet for like a minute because I was just in shock, but after that I told him I want to commit. He said he's glad that I want to be part of the family.

Q: What's the feeling like this morning after sleeping on that decision and getting ready to announce it officially today?

HILSON: I can't even describe it. I've been talking to Iowa for months now, so just being that guy that gets a scholarship offer is crazy and a big accomplishment. Now I'm stress free because I don't have to worry about other schools. I've got the school I wanted.

Q: That will be coming in at running back right?

HILSON: Yes.

Q: Can you walk me through that process as it changed from linebacker to running back over the last couple months?

HILSON: I think it's just the kind of player that I am where I'm not locked into just one position. I'm a dynamic athlete that can play a lot of positions, so that worked out in my favor.

Q: What do you feel like you bring to the running back position?

HILSON: It all starts with ball security, but after I break into the open field I have pretty good speed and I'm 6-foot, so I'm a little bigger than most backs and still have the same explosive quickness that a little back would and have some strength on top of it. I believe I can compete with anybody.

Q: For Des Moines North, what do you think it means to have a player go on to play Division I football at Iowa?

HILSON: It means a lot. Just seeing the younger guys look up to me as someone that did what everybody else thought was impossible. I can be where I'm from and still show people that if you're a great athlete and you put in the work, you can go anywhere that you want. I'm not taking anything for granted because I've worked very hard for it and I'm just grateful to be where I'm at right now.