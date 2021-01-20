HawkeyeReport - Deavin Hilson drawing interest

With the February signing date just two weeks away now, one in-state prospect still drawing interest from the Hawkeyes is Deavin Hilson. A 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker and running back from Des Moines North, Hilson remains in close contact with lead recruiter Jay Niemann and could be a potential late scholarship offer for Iowa.

"Coach Niemann keeps in contact with him and it seems to still be serious," said Des Moines North head coach Eric Addy.

This past fall, Hilson saw his senior season cut short as North was limited to only two games and a scrimmage due to the state's policy of not allowing schools going online to participate in athletics. Still, the Des Moines native showed enough progress to earn a scholarship offer from UNI as well as interest from Iowa and North Dakota.

"Before this past summer, he was an athlete. Now he's a true football player" Addy said. "He dedicated a lot of time and effort working on his craft especially his feet, asking questions, and learning how to be football player who is also a gifted athlete. He really stepped into a leadership role for us. Just a great young man."

The ability to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball also makes Hilson an intriguing prospect as you project his skill set to the college level.

"His style of play is controlled violence," Addy said. "Very explosive and strikes people, has great feet and soft hands, fluid hips and is quick off the ground. Definitely can play multiple positions, has good vision and great change of direction. He plays with the most passion of anyone I've ever coached "

See highlights from Hilson's shortened senior season in the video below.