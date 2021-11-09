Defense facing big Gopher line

Joe Evans is listed at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds. The height might be a bit generous, but then again, it's hard to measure the heart of a player like Evans. On Saturday there will be times when he and John Waggoner will be tangling with a massive 6-foot-8 and 400 pound offensive lineman and sometimes the Gophers will be playing offensive lineman at tight end.



Basically, it's going to be a big challenge, literally and figuratively for the Iowa defensive line going up against the massive Gopher offensive line. Evans and Waggoner discuss the challenge presented by the Minnesota line and going up against players who are bigger than they are up front and how getting more pressure on the quarterback was a focus for them last week.

