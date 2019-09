The Iowa defense made some key halftime adjusts to their attack and in the second half it paid off as the Hawkeyes limited the RedHawks four first downs, 105 yards, and just seven points in Iowa's convincing 38-14 victory.



Following the win, we spoke with A.J. Epenesa and Djimon Colbert to find out about the adjustments that were made, the impact of those adjustments, Epenesa discusses his quiet game, and much more.