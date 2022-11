If there was any doubt about which unit leads the way for the 2022 Hawkeyes, it was put to rest on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's defense scored seven points, helped to set up the other points in the Hawkeyes 24-10 win.



Following the victory, the stylish Kaevon Merriweather and All American linebacker Jack Campbell spoke about how this team stuck together through the tough times this season and they heaped praise on sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean for his play at cornerback today and his interception returned for a touchdown.