There are certain drives that will stick with players on the defensive side of the ball. Talking to the Iowa players on Tuesday, the 99 yard scoring drive by Iowa State on Saturday is one of those drives. In fact, it's probably still living with them now and they won't soon forget it.



On Tuesday, Riley Moss, Quinn Schulte, and Terry Roberts discussed the performance of the Iowa defense, the need to get stops on sustained drives like the one on Saturday, and Roberts sounds off on fans throwing items from the stands.