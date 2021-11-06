Defense making plays

After two relatively quiet games, the Iowa defense ramped up to the level of play Hawkeye fans saw in the first six games of the season. That meant Iowa was getting more pressure and creating turnovers. The Hawkeyes finished the evening with three sacks and three interceptions, including one that sealed their 17-12 victory over a pesky Northwestern team.



Following the victory, Dane Belton and Zach VanValkenberg spoke to the media about the play of the defense, the adjustments they made to get more of a pass rush, and the key interceptions.

