Defense ready to be tested by Purdue

The Iowa defense has been rock solid all season long with a college football high of 16 interceptions. But the Hawkeyes no fly zone will be tested this week by the deep ball throwing Purdue passing game. The Boilermakers have had their fair share of success against Iowa since Jeff Brohm took over as the head coach.



The Iowa defensive players know that they will be challenged this week by the Boilers bombing away down the field. Jack Koerner, Zach VanValkenberg, and Jack Campbell discuss what they have seen from the Purdue passing game and what they will need to do to slow it down.

