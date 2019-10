With a close game expected on Saturday when Iowa squares off with Northwestern, a turnover or two can make the difference between a win and a loss. The Hawkeyes are looking to increase their turnover total and that could come this weekend. Djimon Colbert and Jack Koerner discuss what it takes to create more turnovers and how it starts with everyone on the defense doing their job. Colbert also discusses his near interception last week and what occurred on that play.