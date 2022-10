The Iowa defense did their part on Saturday night, holding the Fighting Illini to just nine points. But it wasn't enough as the offense could only score six points in the road loss. With the offense struggling, the Hawkeye defense isn't about to start pointing fingers. They know they have plenty to work on, starting with doing a better job stopping the run.



Following the loss, Noah Shannon, Cooper DeJean, and Jack Campbell discussed the defense sticking together and trying to make plays, the need to not point fingers at the offense or anyone else, and what they saw on the scoop and score that wasn't for Riley Moss.