The times are tough for the Iowa football team as they dropped to 3-4 on the season following a rough 54-10 loss to #2 ranked Ohio State. It's hard to say, but the Hawkeye defense didn't play poorly even though they gave up 54 points, they only allowed 360 yards of total offense and 79 came late on a long pass play.



Following the loss, Iowa's Noah Shannon and Kaevon Merriweather met with the media to discuss the loss and how this team is going to be sticking together no matter how rough the seas might get for the football team.