The challenges don't get any easier for the Iowa defense. One week after facing one of the top rushing attacks in the country, the Hawkeyes task this weekend will be to slow down one of the highest scoring offense in the conference. Minnesota comes to Iowa City with a 9-0 record and averaging 37 points per game. They feature a trio of very good running backs, a dual threat quarterback, and two of the most talented wide receivers in the conference. We spoke with Geno Stone, Nick Niemann, and and Djimon Colbert to get their view of the Gopher offense based on the film study this week.