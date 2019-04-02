When the 2018 season, a lot of leadership on the defensive line went out the door. Gone were Parker Hesse, Matt Nelson, and Sam Brincks. Soon, Anthony Nelson would leave as well on his way to the NFL. That's a whole lot of starts and leadership lost and this spring Cedrick Lattimore and Chauncey Golston are doing their best to replace it and bring the younger players along. Golston discusses the adjustment and growth in his game and Lattimore dives into what he's seen on the field from young players like Daviyon Nixon and Noah Shannon at tackle.

