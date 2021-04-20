HawkeyeReport - Defensive line making progress this spring

One of the biggest question marks for the Iowa football team this spring is the defensive line. Iowa is replacing three starters and there's not a whole lot returning that play a high number of snaps in the last two seasons.



Yet, judging by what we saw on Saturday and what John Waggoner and Noah Shannon said on Tuesday, the Iowa defensive line feels pretty good about where they stand past the halfway mark of spring practice. Waggoner and Shannon met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the development of the group as a whole, why note taking a goal setting has become important to them and how the young players are being developed along the defensive line.

