It was another strong performance for Cooper DeJean and the Iowa defense. The sophomore defensive back had his second interception and had two tackles, along with two passes broken up as the Hawkeyes defeated Nevada, 27-0 on Saturday night.



Following the win, DeJean looks back at his pick and keeping his feet in-bounds, his near interception in the first quarter, and how the defense was able to keep their focus after a couple of weather delays.