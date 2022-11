At the high school level, Cooper DeJean did everything but sell popcorn at the concession stand on Friday night. He was a do it all athlete and that is starting to become the case at the University of Iowa. On Saturday, he intercepted a pass and took it back for a touchdown and had 114 yards on his own, including 82 in punt returns.



Following the victory, DeJean spoke to the media about the interception that he returned for a touchdown, his versatility in the secondary, and returning punts.