Iowa fans are finding out rather quickly that the football just seems to find Cooper DeJean and when it does, he seems to make things happen. That was the case on Saturday night with Iowa trailing 3-0. DeJean hauled in an interception with an over the shoulder grab and weaved his way into the end zone for his first career touchdown.



He talks about his pick six, playing offense in high school and how that helps him intercepting passes, and the feel he has returning interceptions.