The AP released its preseason All-American team for the 2023 season earlier today -- and it features two Iowa Hawkeyes . Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor were both named to the 2023 preseason All-America first team by the AP.

DeJean finished with 75 tackles, eight passes broken up, and five interceptions a season ago -- including a school-record three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He received All-Big Ten honors after his breakout sophomore season and he's been racking up preseason accolades heading into the 2023 season.

In addition to the AP, DeJean has also received preseason All-America honors from The Athletic, Athlon Sports, and Phil Steele. He's also been voted on the Big Ten Conference Preseason Honors List and been named to the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Jim Thorpe Award, and the Paul Hornung Award.

Taylor averaged 45.5 yards per punt last season. He set Iowa school records for most punting yards in 2021 (3,688) and 2022 (3,725). He placed 39 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2021 and 38 kicks inside the 20-yard line in 2022. His impressive punting efforts in 2022 earned him first-team All-America honors from the FWAA, Phil Steele, and Pro Football Focus, as well as second-team honors from the AP. He's received preseason All-America consideration from CBS, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, and Phil Steele, and been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.

There's no question that DeJean and Taylor are two of the most outstanding players on Iowa entering the 2023 season and their ability to continue to excel will be critical to Iowa's overall success this fall.

The full list of AP preseason All-Americans is available here.