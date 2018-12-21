A trip to Iowa City is what really helped open the door for Pella offensive lineman Nick DeJong to accept an opportunity to walk-on with the Hawkeyes.

“I went on a visit a while back and it automatically felt at home," said DeJong. "I have always been a Hawkeye fan and when I went there, the coaches and players felt like the right fit for me. I feel like I can reach my full potential there.”

DeJong admitted that the Iowa coaches also had a role in his decision overall.

“I have talked to Coach P and Coach Morgan over the course of the summer and have really appreciated them," DeJong said. "Then when I went, I spoke with Coach Doyle and Coach Ferentz and really enjoyed that. I felt I fit in with their morals and ideas.”

There were a wide range of colleges that DeJong ended up turning down.

“I had Iowa State and Minnesota, along with one or two FCS schools as a possibility.”

DeJong passed up scholarship money, but in the end, he feels that will be worth it for what he will get in Iowa City.

“It was definitely tough, but I also felt like I needed to go somewhere that I loved that I would enjoy going to," he said. "I felt like going somewhere with money that I didn't like could hurt my development as a player.”

Growing up a Hawkeye fan is something that DeJong may have led him to committing to the school.

“Yes, I've been an Iowa fan my whole life and it somewhat played into my decision," said DeJong. "It definitely helped.”

DeJong is counting down the days until next fall when he can live his dream of playing at the University of Iowa.

“I'm extremely excited and can't wait to start.”

The Iowa recruiting class of 2019 is something that DeJong is excited to be a part of.

“I think the future is bright to be a Hawkeye fan.”

DeJong knows what ended up being the toughest part of the recruiting process.

“Definitely choosing what place was the best fit for me," DeJong said. "(It was) just trying to narrow down all the different colleges from the start until the end was tough because each place offered something different.”