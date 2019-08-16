After accumulating nearly 20 scholarship offers from schools coast to coast, Culver (Ind.) Academy defensive end Deontae Craig started to focus his attention on Indiana and Iowa earlier this summer. With his senior season about to kick off next week, Craig announced a commitment to Iowa on Friday, Aug. 16.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Craig took his first official visit of the recruiting process to Tennessee back in April. Iowa had not yet offered at that point, coming through with their scholarship tender in May. Craig then announced a top eight on May 8 that included the likes of Iowa, Indiana, Ohio State and Tennessee. Two more official visits came during the month of June to Indiana and Iowa. The proximity to home and Indiana’s plan to utilize his skill set were attractive to Craig, while Iowa’s tradition and loyalty were two attributes that stood out about the Hawkeyes. In the end, it was the consistency in Iowa City that won out over the home-state school for Craig.

IN HIS WORDS

“I chose Iowa because of the stability of the coaching staff and how well they develop their players.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Craig started out on the cusp of four-star status after junior season film evaluation, and is still the highest-ranked three-star prospect at the weakside defensive end position. We were hoping to see him in-person this off-season, but Craig’s basketball responsibilities keep him pretty tied up between football seasons. We are eagerly anticipating senior year film to see his progression and answer some of the lingering questions we had after junior film. Craig’s athleticism and motor are excellent. His measurables are not ideal for defensive end, but he seems to plays longer than his size would suggest and it sounds like he does that on the basketball court as well. It is interesting that Indiana was perceived to be the odds-on favorite to land Craig in the final few weeks before his decision and one reason was the Hoosiers had put the possibility on the table of Craig playing both football and basketball. This choice suggests Craig’s focus is fully on football and his hoop dreams are being put to bed.