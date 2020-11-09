HawkeyeReport - Depth chart moves include Smith-Marsette return

Smith-Marsette appeared back in his starting position at wide receiver and kick returner on the depth chart released Monday afternoon. Then a few hours later, he posted an apology on his twitter account.

The senior wide receiver was arrested last Sunday and changed with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Kirk Ferentz said that Smith-Marsette would have to complete athletic department protocols before returning to action.

After not catching a pass in the opening game of the season, Smith-Marsette caught 7 passes for 84 yards in the second game of the year. He also have two rushes for 18 yards.

He was not the only change to the depth chart. The two deep that we saw along the offensive line in the win over Michigan State. That includes listing Mark Kallenberger as the starting right tackle and Cody Ince at left guard. Kallenberger replaced Coy Cronk, who was removed the previous week in the first half and seems to be struggling as he returned from a serious injury last season. Ince stepped in for Kyler Schott who is sidelined with mono.

Speaking of mono, one player back on the depth chart after recovering from it was Jack Campbell. He was listed as the starting middle linebacker, but missed the first three games. He was back at practice this week and is now back on the depth chart as the backup middle linebacker. One name that remains missing from the depth chart is Austin Schulte. The defensive tackle is back working at practice, but it appears he could still be a week away from playing.