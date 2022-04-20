Derek Weisskopf commits to Iowa
One week after picking up a scholarship offer from Iowa, Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Derek Weisskopf has committed to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Williamsburg native announced his decision this afternoon after giving the news to head coach Kirk Ferentz and linebackers coach Seth Wallace in person yesterday.
"I was there yesterday morning for practice and after practice I was sitting down with Coach Ferentz and Wallace and told them then," said Weisskopf. "They were super happy."
Weisskopf, who visited Iowa City three times this month, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.
"Iowa has a great culture, program, and especially the coaching staff," Weisskopf said. "Everything fits me the best and will push me to the next level. Also, being close to home was a big deal to me, so I can make it back for my brothers' games and be with family more."
Weisskopf is the third recruit to commit to Iowa in the Class of 2024, joining fellow in-state prospects Cody Fox and Cam Buffington.
Last fall as a sophomore, Weisskopf finished the season with 80 tackles and three interceptions on defense and 23 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg.
A multisport athlete, he also led Williamsburg on the basketball court this past winter, averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Currently in track season, Weisskopf ranks No. 1 in the state with a 6-foot-9 high jump and will compete at the Drake Relays later this month.
See highlights from Weisskopf's sophomore year in the video below.