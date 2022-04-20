Derek Weisskopf commits to Iowa

One week after picking up a scholarship offer from Iowa, Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Derek Weisskopf has committed to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Williamsburg native announced his decision this afternoon after giving the news to head coach Kirk Ferentz and linebackers coach Seth Wallace in person yesterday.

"I was there yesterday morning for practice and after practice I was sitting down with Coach Ferentz and Wallace and told them then," said Weisskopf. "They were super happy."

Weisskopf, who visited Iowa City three times this month, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

"Iowa has a great culture, program, and especially the coaching staff," Weisskopf said. "Everything fits me the best and will push me to the next level. Also, being close to home was a big deal to me, so I can make it back for my brothers' games and be with family more."

Weisskopf is the third recruit to commit to Iowa in the Class of 2024, joining fellow in-state prospects Cody Fox and Cam Buffington.