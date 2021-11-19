Desmond Hutson enters transfer portal

Iowa wide receiver Desmond Hutson has entered the transfer portal. The news, reported by Rivals.com, was confirmed by the 6-foot-3, 208-pound Hutson in a post on social media this morning.

A sophomore, Hutson appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2019, missed most of 2020 with a preseason injury, and then played in one game so far this year.

A three-star prospect coming out of Raytown High School in the Class of 2019, Hutson had a scholarship offer from South Dakota State in addition to Iowa.