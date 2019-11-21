IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa All-America defensive back Desmond King will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (11:01 a.m., BTN).

King, a member of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, earned first-team All-America honors in 2015 and 2016. As a junior, King was the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the nation and earned unanimous consensus All-America honors. He was the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

King holds Iowa records for career starts (51) and games played (53), helping Iowa win 35 games from 2013-16. He tied the Iowa single-season record with eight interceptions in 2015 and ranks fourth in career interceptions (14). King is one of three Hawkeyes to have three interception returns for a touchdown. He totaled 263 career tackles, and his 88-yard touchdown return versus Maryland is the eighth-longest in school history.

A native of Detroit, King was the Chargers’ fifth-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors at defensive back in 2018 and second-team All-Pro honors as a punt return specialist. King is one of two Chargers to earn Associated Press All-Pro honors at two positions. The Chargers have an open date this weekend.

King founded the King Kares Foundation in 2017, providing financial support to underprivileged families in Detroit, Iowa City, and southern California.

King will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.