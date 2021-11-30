QB Deuce Hogan enters transfer portal

Iowa quarterback Deuce Hogan officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Texas native has been a third-team quarterback for the Hawkeyes this season behind Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla.

A redshirt freshman, Hogan came to Iowa as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from over scholarship offers from Baylor, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Iowa State, Boston College, Syracuse, Houston, Louisiana Tech, and Tulsa, among others.