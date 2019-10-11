Faith Christian quarterback Deuce Hogan has proven to be a critical piece to Iowa's recruiting class in 2020. We caught up with his head coach and father, Kris Hogan, to talk about the future Hawkeye, how his season is going, and much more.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

HOGAN: I think his number one attribute is that he is a leader. I would also say that he is very competitive. Those are two great attributes that he has right now, and they culminate in everything that we do. He is a leader, very competitive, and very confident. Those permeate within the team.

Q: What makes him such a special leader?

HOGAN: He has perspective, and I feel that separates him not only from most people his age but most people in the world. I really believe that he has a great perspective on what the world is about and how it works. You can sense that. When you are around him, you can sense he has that perspective that you wish you had. He seems to really understand who he is and where he is in this world. That is a separator. Everyone is trying to find themselves and their identities. He seems to be crystal clear on who he is and what he is doing, and I am not saying that in an arrogant way. He knows where he is going and what it takes to get there.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on as he prepares for the rest of this season and beyond?

HOGAN: I would say his footwork would be something he’ll work on and continue working on. Another thing he is working on is his check downs. He has a lot of success throwing the football and all quarterbacks do. He loves to throw it down field. Just the other night, he ran for a touchdown where he could have checked down to it. At the collegiate level, his footwork and getting to his check downs is what he needs to do more of.

Q: What separates him from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

HOGAN: There are a couple of things. His measurables at 6-4, 210 pounds, playing quarterback is one thing. But the other thing is finishing plays in terms of the execution. I think he has an ability to not only understand but also execute the design of the play is a big separator.

Q: How did the Iowa staff find out about him as a recruit?

HOGAN: I think what happened is the Iowa staff probably saw a Hudl highlight or something of that sort. We don’t make normal highlight films here because we won’t put all of his touchdown passes first. We select highlights that demonstrate how the player would be able execute at the college level. For instance, he has highlights where he is throwing from the opposite hash all the way across the field for a 15-yard route. That is something you have to be able to be able to do at the collegiate level. I was contacted by one of their offensive coaches and they said they would send Ken O'Keefe to watch Deuce throw. We had a workout that was a pass install workout. Deuce led that, which is one of the things we do where the quarterback leads the install. He is running the whole show and slinging the ball. He showed he could make every throw at the collegiate level. Ken O'Keefe liked what he saw from him throwing. He went back and showed tape to Coach Ferentz. They offered five or six days later. That is how most of his offers came. His film would make the coaches want to see him on campus. They come and they would see him throw in person. Then he would get an offer. He got ten offers in a row when coaches would watch him throw. Iowa was similar to that.

Q: Are any schools still recruiting him?

HOGAN: Every day, literally every day. I’m not sure how they have the time to do it, but they do it every day.