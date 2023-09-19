Junior wideout Diante Vines hauled in the first touchdown pass of his Iowa career on Saturday in the Hawkeyes 41-10 victory over Western Michigan. While that would have been a special moment for a variety of reasons -- his injury history, rising up the depth chart, finally scoring his first collegiate touchdown -- unfortunately, Vines' score came with a heavy heart. "My uncle had passed a week ago of cancer," he shared on Tuesday. "So, when I put my arms up and I looked up, I was looking up to him. I felt him over me at that moment." "He called me superstar, so it was hard when he passed. It was cool to get in there a week after. I felt like that was for him."

He finished the game with two catches for seven yards and the touchdown. "It was something that was in my mind," he continued. "I just wanted to perform, knowing that he was watching over me. He's been asking for a touchdown for a while now. It was cool to finally get that one, and I just know he was watching down."

