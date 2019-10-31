Taft School wide receiver Diante Vines found his future college home this summer when he committed to the University of Iowa. We caught up with his head coach, Tyler Whitley, and talked to him about this future Hawkeye now.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

WHITLEY: A little background. Diante is from Danbury, CT, which is about 40 minutes from Taft. Diante went to Danbury High School his first three years. Then he transferred to Taft. This is his second year at Taft. It was a transition academically and being away from home. Football wise, he was a kid who mostly player quarterback and safety at Danbury before he transitioned to wide receiver. He has only played it for a year and a half, but he is just an awesome football player. He has such a great feel for the game and unbelievable ball skills. He catches everything and tracks well. He can everything in terms of us putting him at wildcat QB, backside receiver, safety, and corner. Anywhere on the field, he’ll get the job done. He is a really versatile and a competitor. He is one of the best competitors we have had at Taft. He is just an explosive football player who is a playmaker. He will make plays wherever you play him. One of the great things with Diante and his progression as a player is that he really has been exceptional this fall as a practice player. He is a leader on the team, and it is awesome to watch him work. He comes to practice every day and is the hardest worker on the field, which is a big progression in his growth as an athlete that will lead him well into Iowa.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on as he prepares for the rest of this season and beyond?

WHITLEY: For Diante, his big point of emphasis in the off-season and one that he continues to work on is route running because he has only played wide receiver for a short period of time. He has really progressed as a route runner. For him, he is a smooth route runner. I think he’ll need to continue to improve on his body makeup while getting stronger and being in the best shape he can be in at that level. He runs so well and ran a 4.46 at BC and has a 39-inch vertical. He has all the physical attributes and is naturally very strong. I think his development in the weight room is the next thing for him to continue getting closer to his potential.

Q: What separates from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

WHITLEY: I’d say that there are three things. One is that he is very competitive and hates to lose. He will do anything he can to win a game. Two, I’d say he has very impressive speed. He has that high level FBS speed. Third is just his ball skills and feel for the game. We have had several DI receivers here, but no one has had quite the same ball skills that he has.

Q: Where does he project out at the college level position wise

?WHITLEY: They definitely see him as a receiver. A lot of schools that were in recruiting him liked him at either receiver or defensive back. He can do either and can do either at a high FBS level. He would like to be a receiver and Coach Copeland really likes him in that role. I wouldn’t be surprised if they want to use him in some returning capacity. I don’t know their plans on that, but he could return kicks.

Q: How did the Iowa staff find out about him as a recruit?

WHITLEY: Diante was a little late with it. He had a ton of FCS offers and a lot of others were building relationships with him. I reached out to Iowa and Coach O’Keefe, who is a Connecticut guy and does a great job recruiting Connecticut. He came down in the spring and got a chance to sit with me and hear about Diante. He actually saw his film and got to know him. He passed it on to Coach Copeland, who visited and evaluated Diante. He clearly saw the ability that he had. They were the first FBS school to extend an offer. That made a huge impact on him to believe he has the talent to play at that level.

Q: What other colleges were considered?

WHITLEY: It really came down to Syracuse, BC, and Iowa. They were the top three. Army also offered him as well. It probably came down to Syracuse and Iowa at the end of his decision. BC liked him more as a defensive back and Diante wanted to play receiver.

Q: Why did he pick the Hawkeyes in the end?

WHITLEY: I think one is they were the first FBS school to offer him and he is a very loyal kid. He understood and was really impressed with that. He has a great relationship with their coaches. On his official visit, he felt a sense of family and that was important to him. He felt the program was a consistent winner as they are always in the top 25 conversation. That clearly made an impact on him and he felt comfortable with them. That was a big piece with him going out of the region. His mother wanted that family and community, which he felt there.

Q: Are any schools still recruiting him?

WHITLEY: No doubt, I am sure they are all still trying to recruit him but Diante is very comfortable with Iowa. He is not entertaining other schools.