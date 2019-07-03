Wide receiver Diante Vines is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Connecticut native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today after making his official visit to Iowa City June 21-23.

"Iowa just provided me the best chance to get where I want to be both athletically and academically," Vines told HawkeyeReport.com. "I feel they can put me in the best spot to excel for many years to come."

A three-star prospect, Vines had narrowed his options down to Iowa, Boston College, Syracuse, and Army in recent weeks. In addition to those four, he also held scholarship offers from Navy, Fordham, Howard, Sacred Heart, Monmouth, Merrimack, Bryant, Georgetown, Holy Cross, and Lehigh.



Overall, Vines is commitment No. 21 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020.