As the first major program to offer him a scholarship, wide receiver Diante Vines says that the Iowa Hawkeyes hold a special place in his heart.

“Your first big scholarship offer means a lot,” said Vines. “Coming from Connecticut, sometimes schools overlook this area, but a team like Iowa that’s known for winning in the Big Ten, for them to tell you have the potential to play them, I really hold it close to my heart. I’d been waiting for one of those big offers, so for Iowa to be the first really meant a lot.”

This week, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound Vines scheduled an official visit with the Hawkeyes after a conversation with Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland on Tuesday night.

“Coach Copeland called me tonight and we talked for about 15 minutes,” Vines said. “He asked if I’d be interested in taking an official visit and I said of course. I really want to get down there and see what Iowa is like. I know the whole city and the whole state loves Iowa football, so I definitely want to check it out. We locked it in for June 21-23.”

For Vines, it will be not only his first trip to Iowa City, but his first time traveling to the Midwest, as he looks forward to taking his first official visit of the recruiting process.

“I just want to go down there and check it out to see if it’d be a good fit for the next four years,” said Vines. “I’ve never been to Iowa or even traveled to that part of the country in general, so I just want to see what it looks like. I want to see it first hand and see if I get the same feeling that I get from seeing it on Twitter.”

At The Taft School in Watertown, CT, Vines had a big season last year with 51 catches for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns. With the ability to play outside or in the slot, he has the type of versatility that Iowa and other schools are looking for at wide receiver.

“The coaches have said I’m an Iowa type of guy because I’m gritty,” Vines said. “I’m a student of the game and I’m constantly working on my craft and watching video, trying to get better, and finding ways to get off the ball quicker and get open.”

Vines also has pretty good speed, which he showed at Boston College’s camp this past weekend where he ran a 4.46 forty. After his performance, the BC coaches were quick to offer a scholarship as they joined Iowa, Army, Navy, Fordham, Howard, Sacred Heart, Monmouth, Merrimack, Bryant, Georgetown, Holy Cross, and Lehigh on his list.

Next on the schedule for Vines will be a couple more camps the next two weekends before the official visit to Iowa on June 21.

“I’m going to Penn State this Sunday for camp and that could play out with an offer possibly and then I’m going to Syracuse the weekend after that,” said Vines. “Then I have the Iowa visit and I could possibly take an official to Boston College, but it’s just a few hours away so I could go there anytime.”

After that, it will likely be decision time for Vines, as he looks to have the recruiting process wrapped up by early July if possible.

“I was talking to my coach and after seeing how Penn State and Syracuse goes, I want to make a decision by like early July,” Vines said. “That way I can lock in a spot and know where I’m attending next year.”

“I’m really just looking to see where I fit in the best and where I’m wanted the most,” said Vines. “I’ve always heard to go where you are truly wanted, so that’s what I want to do.”