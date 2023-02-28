One of the most ignominious chapters of Kirk Ferentz 's 24-year tenure at Iowa appears to be coming closer to an end. According to documents first reported by Scott Dochterman of The Athletic , attorneys for the plaintiffs in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Iowa athletic director Gary Barta , head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle have filed for dismissals without prejudice against each individual. Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace was previously dismissed from the lawsuit with prejudice last week.

Neither side has commented on the dismissals, so there is still context missing for what steps are expected next by each party.

Unlike Wallace's dismissal, which is effectively permanent, the latest dismissals are "without prejudice," so they are not part of a settlement and can still be refiled. However, many of the claims of the lawsuit were being challenged by the plaintiffs due to the alleged expiration of the statute of limitations before the original filing; a refiling would only subject more of the former players' claims to that challenge.

On Thursday, February 23, Magistrate Judge Helen Adams entered an order requiring the plaintiffs to respond to all pending motions, including motions for summary judgment by the now-dismissed defendants, by March 10, 2023. Defendants are frequently dismissed from lawsuits after completion of a settlement between the parties, but there is no indication from any party that a settlement has been reached here yet, and the dismissal without prejudice would be somewhat unusual as part of a finalized settlement.

The lawsuit, whose plaintiffs include former star running back Akrum Wadley and several other former Hawkeye football players, came on the heels of a 2020 investigation by law firm Husch Blackwell that ended with the termination of Doyle, who spent 21 years at Iowa and was one of the most prominent S&C coaches in college athletics. Brian Ferentz also received a note in his personnel file as a result of the investigation, though he has continued in his capacity as coordinator at Iowa since then.