Division II All-American OT Visiting Iowa

Bryce George playing for Ferris State. (Photo by B_s_bengtsson via Instagram)

Hawkeye Beacon can confirm that Iowa will soon host Bryce George, a Division II All-American offensive lineman out of Ferris State, for an official visit. The two-time All-GLIAC First-Teamer is a grad transfer, which allowed him to enter the portal and visit schools at any time in the calendar year. The 6'5", 314-pound OL will also visit Cal and USC out of the portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

George has played in 41 total games for Ferris State, who won the D2 national championship in three of his four years with the program. Their most recent national title victory came at the end of the 2024-25 season, as they took the win by a score of 49-14 over fellow D2 power Valdosta State. George helped pave the way for the Bulldogs' second-best scoring offense in Division II (45 points per game), and a running game that finished fifth in the country (263.8 yards per game) and second in the country in yards per rush (6.83). Ferris also finished third in total offense (491.1 ypg) and third in yards per play (7.44). George also aided top ten efforts in third-down conversation rate (9th, 48%), first downs (2nd, 340) and sacks allowed (5th, .67 sacks per game).