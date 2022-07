The slow grind of a return from an awful lower leg injury continues for Josh Dix. The freshman wing prospect suffered a compound fracture just after the first of the year and that long process continues.



Dix updates us on his progress and how he is feeling since he arrived on campus. How close is he to returning to five on five play? Has he passed by any mental hurdles so far in his rehab process? We visited with Dix to get his view.