Grinnell offensive lineman Dodge Sauser knew exactly what was his favorite part of his game day trip to Iowa City was on Saturday. We caught up with the Class of 2021 prospect afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa?

SAUSER: It was awesome. It was crazy to be on the field for the swarm.

Q: How would you describe being on the field for the swarm?

SAUSER: Amazing. The whole stadiums clapping to back in black and then as soon as you see the team round that last turn in the tunnel the whole place goes nuts and it's insanely loud down on the field.

Q: What was your highlight of the day?

SAUSER: Definitely being down there for the swarm.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

SAUSER: We had breakfast from 8-9, a facility tour from 9-10, then we headed over to Kinnick and were on the field for 30-40 minutes.

Q: What coaches did you speak with most and how were those interactions?

SAUSER: I spoke with Coach Polasek and former coach Reese Morgan for a little bit. It’s always great to talk with those two. I also said a quick hello to Coach Doyle.

Q: Did you see/learn anything about line play while there?

SAUSER: A big thing I noticed is how quick and violent their hands are. Also, their feet are so quick and explosive.

‪Q: Did the coaches say anything about your season so far?

SAUSER: Not a whole lot. They said they'd watch more of my film as the season goes on.

Q: How did you feel about the game overall?

SAUSER: I felt good. The defense was outstanding, and the offense did a great job as well. The offense started inside their own 10 quite a few times and did a great job driving the ball down the field and putting points on the board.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

SAUSER: Really good. It’s a great staff with a tough group of kids who are great football players.

Q: What does your visit schedule look like for the rest of the fall?

SAUSER: I'll be at the Cy-Hawk game next week and for the rest of the season I'll be at Iowa vs Purdue, Kansas State vs Oklahoma, Nebraska vs Ohio State, Nebraska vs Iowa, and Iowa State vs Texas I think as well.

‪Q: What are the schools you are hearing from most as of late?

SAUSER: Iowa State definitely the most. I got a lot of mail from them this week.

Q: Have any of the colleges given you feedback about you as a player as of late?

SAUSER: Iowa State. They said I've been physical, which is good, and just to keep it up.

‪Q: Do you feel they may be close to offering?

SAUSER: I'm not really sure. For now, I'm just going to stay patient and keep playing and working hard.

Q: What are the biggest factors in your eventual decision?

SAUSER: I honestly want to find a place that I feel at home but also know it will greatly prepare me for life after football as well.

Q: What can your high school team improve on going forward?

SAUSER: We just got to keep working hard on both sides of the ball and we should be fine.