Dominic Wiseman walking on at Iowa

Dominic Wiseman has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 257-pound Davenport native announced today that he is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

"I knew I wanted to stay in-state and Iowa had the scheme for me," said Wiseman. "I feel as long as I reach and excel the expectations they set for me I will succeed in this program."

Wiseman, who had 65 tackles and 30.5 TFL his senior year, said his decision ultimately came down to preferred walk-on opportunities at Iowa and Iowa State after considering FCS scholarship offers from South Dakota, Eastern Illinois, and Indiana State earlier in the recruiting process.

"At first we had the FCS offers in the lead because they payed for my tuition, but we figured out a plan to get my tuition partially paid for so Iowa and Iowa State both came back as frontrunners," said Wiseman. "Then, after going on visits and talking to both staffs, Iowa prevailed."