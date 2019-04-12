Opening Statement

How are you doing guys?

Thank you for coming over. Must be a slow time in sports if you're coming out to listen to a strength coach.

Just to back track and update some things, going back to January, we had our winter program, which is 10 weeks. You're always trying to improve and build upon what we did last year. Try to build a foundation both physically and mentally, create an identity and build on our culture. The spring is an exciting time for us because it's like a change in guard. You have guys preparing for Pro Day and then anxiously waiting to see where they will go in the draft. That's a group of guys that won 37 games over the last 4 years.

Then you look to see who are the next group of guys that step up. In the spring, we're lifting three days a week and practicing and watching film. You prepare, you compete, and you learn, and then repeat. There's no games, so it's pure football.

There's never been a shortage of examples to follow here. Yesterday, Coach Ferentz had Henry Tippie in to talk to the team and his message was awards are a result of effort, the old you get what you earn. Then you look at a great coach like Reese Morgan retiring, another great example to follow. Marshal Yanda, yesterday he signs a $10 million extension, and he's in here training with our guys. Couldn't be a better example to follow as a player.

Q: On a personal level, what is this chapter like for you, having a guy like Marshal, what's that like for you?

CD: It's a lot of fun because you have guys at every stage of their careers. You have a 19 year old kid in his first spring of football and they're growing at a rapid rate. Then you have guys that just finished their college career and hoping to play professionally. Then you have Marshal Yanda, a guy that's as respected as anyone in professional football. You get into this profession because of relationships and everyone is working together to help these kids find their path. It's incredibly rewarding. I think we have the best jobs in the world.

Q: Does it help to have Yanda here as an example?

CD: Absolutely. Marshal got a pair of shoes from his first Pro Bowl, a pair of Nikes, and he leaves them here in his locker. When he comes back, he still trains in the same shoes. He can afford any shoes he wants. I asked him why and he said because it's a reminder of that first Pro Bowl and what he did to achieve that level of success and what he needs to continue to do to stay there. When our kids see someone with that kind of humility and that kind of work ethic, it's tremendous. He trains here with our players, right alongside them, and is going through it with them.

Q: New building continued to work?

CD: We certainly benefit from it. The building provides the best kind of functional facility to get our work done and also the NCAA opening up the nutrition helps us feed the guys the way they need to be fed.

Q: How important is that?

CD: Critical. It's nutrient timing as much as anything. It's getting pre and post workout nutrition. We're a developmental program, so when you look at a guy like Reiff or Bulaga, you're building them up over 3-4 years. We need that time to develop.

Q: Can you talk about Wirfs building up to his record lift?

CD: They say the lead dog sets the pace for the pack. I'm a believer that it elevates everybody's performance. When somebody sees Tristan Wirfs hang clean 450 lbs for a set of 4, that's a huge lift. It's ridiculous. It's impressive. Everybody see its and thinks maybe I can do 300x4 for the first time or do something else I've never done before. He came in here very gifted, but he's applied a lot of hard work and intensity. That's what can happen when you combine someone gifted like that athletically with a great work ethic, you can accomplish great things. But in that weight room, it was as loud as Kinnick on third down. The guys were excited.

Q: Two tight ends might go in the first round. What you can say about their growth?

CD: Both come from great families. Great people, great parents. They come in here and iron sharpens iron. They benefited from each other and continued to drive each other's game up. Multi-sport high school athletes that gained some size here and really have a chance to go onto the next level. Now the goal is to develop the next ones.

Q: Early entries affect your calendar?

CD: It doesn't affect our calendar. We're going to improve as fast as we possibly can, but it takes time. If you're going to add lean body mass to an athlete and improve his 10 yard time and vertical, we know the marks we need to hit. It just so happens these two are two of the best TEs and it was time to move on. That doesn't change what we do.

Q: When next recruiting class comes in, exciting time for you? Challenging as well?

CD: That's one of the greatest things about our job. You have 40 kids come in the door for the first time every year and they're excited to be here. If they're choosing Iowa football over their options, they see value in being tough, smart, and physical and playing for Kirk Ferentz. I can't wait to work with those types of kids. It's like working at Harvard or the Wharton School of Business and a bunch of future CEOs walk in. It's a chance to work with the next group that have a chance to play in the NFL.

Q: You have more Cole Crostons come in the door than Alaric Jacksons. How do you reshape them?

CD: Every single athlete is handled as an individual. We look at a number of different markers to see what their optimum playing weight could be. We look at their functional movement, functional mobility and measuring their body composition. A lot of measurables that go into it and then we go into an individualized plan for each athlete. It's a methodical process and a big part of it is educating the athlete. It goes way beyond lifting weights. It goes into nutrition and sleeping and screen time, how you manage your lifestyle and change your body, change your future.



Q:You talked about Marshal. How big is that to have former players come back here?

CD: I've used this example before, but Tim Casey comes over here from City High. He's a high school math teacher that also loves coaching. Imagine if the best math students from his entire career came into his classroom to work on math problems. How rewarding would that be? For our guys to come back to workout, it tells you they enjoyed their time here and feel like we do a good job. It's hard to develop in the NFL. They have a short off-season and it's hard for a 20 year old OL like James Daniels develop like he could here. George Kittle is in today, we've had Niemann, Josh Jackson, and Boettger and Tobin. Desmond King was back this year. It's absolutely awesome to have those guys come back and be around our players. I think it's one of the best things about Iowa football is the family atmosphere.

Q: How does screen time and technology impact training?

CD: The more time wasted on technology interferes with sleep and focus. Whether that's their phone, social media, Netflix, gaming, it affects things. We have meetings on it and look at how we can more our kids more effective. Imagine if you could add an extra hour of sleep, an hour of studing, an hour of film. It's not uncommon for a kid to have 3-4 hours of screen time, so if you can redirect that and compound it over 120 players on your roster, you can really make a difference.

Q: For NFL guys that come back, you design a program just for them?

CD: Yeah, 100%. They come here because they're looking for that.

