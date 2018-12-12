There are really two different tracks for Iowa football players during the bowl preparation. One is for players who are expected to play in the Outback Bowl and then another for players who are still in the developmental stage of this college careers. Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle spends the days following the end of the regular season up to the bowl game managing those tracks for the players on the Iowa roster. He discusses how he does that and also preparing the seniors for the NFL Combine and Iowa's Pro Day this spring.

