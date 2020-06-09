Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, the son of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Saturday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Chris Doyle would be placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation into allegations by former Hawkeye players of racially insensitive remarks during their time in Iowa City.



Dillon Doyle was expected to be at the top of the depth chart at middle linebacker for the Hawkeyes heading into the 2020 season. In his freshman year, he saw action in four games and retained his redshirt.



Last season, Doyle saw action in all 13 games, starting three contests at middle linebacker. He finished the 2019 season with 23 tackles and one forced fumble. Doyle also earned Academic All Big Ten honors this past year.

