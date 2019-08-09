Dillon Doyle grew up in the Iowa football program. He dreamed of the day when he might have the opportunity to run out of the tunnel at Kinnick with The Swarn. Last year, the Iowa City native and son of Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, lived that dream for the first time and he is still almost in awe of the opportunity. Doyle discusses where he sees himself fitting in at linebacker this year, if there's a difference between his dad vs. his coach, and what it means to him to wear #43 as a linebacker.

