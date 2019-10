There wasn't much that Chris Doyle could tell his son, Dillon, as he headed out to the field for the first time as a starter for the Iowa defense. He basically told his son you have been dreaming of this day for your entire life, now go play. He did just that, splitting time with Jack Campbell at middle linebacker. Doyle discusses his first start with the Hawkeyes, playing with a lot of young faces around him, and that advice from his dad before the game.